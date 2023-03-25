Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized Friday after police in South Texas received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of all of those hospitalized was not immediately known. University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it had received two male patients, one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told the San Antonio-Express News that dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:50 p.m. from an unknown person seeking help. The train was stopped near the town of Knippa, which is less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the southern border.

“We’re still trying to determine if it was from someone inside the car,” Rodriguez said. “We’re assuming it was from inside one of the cars.”

Last summer, more than 50 migrants died after dozens of people were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer that had been abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. The tragedy was the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on America’s southern border, which led to officials vowing to step up policing efforts.

Migrants routinely travel through Uvalde, leading to high-speed vehicle pursuits that put schools in the area on lockdown. After the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde last May, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas lawmakers concluded in a report that the frequency of the lockdowns may have led to a “diminished sense of vigilance” about security.

Uvalde police said that Union Pacific railroad would lead the investigation. A spokesperson for Union Pacific did not immediately comment Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a civil trial Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
The Los Angeles Unified School District workers ended a massive strike. (KCAL, KCBS)
Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
San Diego State ousts No. 1 overall seed Alabama from NCAAs