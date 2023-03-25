Very warm for our Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The last of the rain and storms will push east through the panhandle by mid-morning. After that, we will have clearing skies and warming temps. In fact, many spots will get into the mid 80s today! Toasty!

The system that brought us the Saturday morning rain will stall over our area and create another round of rain and storms for Sunday. Some of them could be strong. Exactly where the front stalls out will determine who gets a washout, while other areas may stay out of the rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Another round of rain and storms is likely on Monday as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s again.

Have a great weekend!

