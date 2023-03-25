Advertise With Us
Weekend rain chances

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WALA) - Isolated showers and a few storms are possible on your Friday evening.

We see a better chance of scattered thundershowers after 2 a.m. Saturday. A few storms may be strong in the inland locations. Expect lowering rain chances later Saturday morning. Storm chances do return on Sunday, especially in the afternoon.

The overall severe risk this weekend is marginal. 

The unsettled pattern will continue into early next week.

Tonight's Outlook for Friday night, March 24, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Friday March 24, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday March 24, 2023
