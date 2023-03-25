Weekend rain chances

(WALA) - Isolated showers and a few storms are possible on your Friday evening.

We see a better chance of scattered thundershowers after 2 a.m. Saturday. A few storms may be strong in the inland locations. Expect lowering rain chances later Saturday morning. Storm chances do return on Sunday, especially in the afternoon.

The overall severe risk this weekend is marginal.

The unsettled pattern will continue into early next week.

