Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

5th annual gala held for Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328

Aubreigh's Army hosts 5th annual Lemon Face Gala
Aubreigh's Army hosts 5th annual Lemon Face Gala(Ashlyn Nichols)
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local organization is raising awareness for DIPG- a fatal pediatric brain tumor.

Aubreigh’s Army was launched by Jay and Brooke Nicholas after they lost their daughter, Aubreigh, to DIPG in 2018.

On Saturday, they hosted the 5th annual LemonFface Gala at the University of South Alabama.

When Aubreigh was battling cancer, she started the “lemon face” challenge. It became her symbol of bringing awareness to DIPG.

Aubreigh would ask people to eat a slice of lemon and record their reaction. She even got Alabama football coach Nick Saban on board.

Saturday would have been Aubreigh’s 16th birthday, so Aubreigh’s dream car, a 2023 Jeep, was raffled off in her honor.

Aubreigh’s parents say it is a bittersweet day, and that they’ll never stop fighting for the advancement of treating DIPG.

The money raised at the gala is furthering that mission.

“We pull our money together- you have to think- the research, helping families, we’ve had several families reach out to us, they’ve been going through the same thing, it’s hard to make ends meet. Unfortunately, when a child passes, they’re not ready, they’re not prepared,” said Jay Nichols, Aubreigh’s father.

“I think if you’re here tonight, you’re part of the army,” he added. “This isn’t going to happen with one person, two people- it’s a group effort and I think that’s the most important thing. Even if you weren’t here, and you donated to the Jeep ticket- all of that stuff is a step in the puzzle of putting that together.”

Click here to learn more about Aubreigh’s Army.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Azalea Trail Run draws more than 2,000 participants
Azalea Trail Run draws more than 2,000 participants
Friends of Mobile Public Library Book Sale resumes after 3-year break
Friends of Mobile Public Library Book Sale resumes after 3-year break
Augusta Evans School's bead drive kicks off
Augusta Evans School's bead drive kicks off
Azalea Trail Run draws more than 2,000 participants
Azalea Trail Run draws more than 2,000 participants
Hundreds attend the 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off Saturday in Mobile