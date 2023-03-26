Augusta Evans School’s bead drive kicks off

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re an avid Mardi Gras paradegoer, you know how common it is to have piles of leftovers beads after the season is over. Augusta Evans School is tackling this problem, one doughnut at a time.

The school kicked off its annual Mardi Gras bead drive-- partnering with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Twelve pounds of beads can be exchanged for one coupon for a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts. The event began in the 1990s. Augusta Evans Principal Asha Kidd said it’s all part of a greater purpose.

“The main reason it started, of course, is we have a job employment program at our school, for our students,” Kidd said. “Our Mardi Gras beads, our students sort the beads by colors, shapes and sizes, and then resell them to Mardi Gras organizations. In turn, our school makes money and we’re able to fund programs and buy necessities for students.”

If you have extra beads laying around that you want to get off your hands, the drive continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Augusta Evans School, 6301 Biloxi Ave in Mobile.

