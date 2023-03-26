Azalea Trail Run draws more than 2,000 participants

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 2,000 people ran through the streets of downtown Mobile Saturday as part of the 45th Annual Azalea Trail Run.

The race started near the Bankhead Tunnel with runners taking part in 10K and 5K events on USATF-certified courses. There was also a 2K fun run/walk.

Organizers say the race not only started in the Port City but has proudly stayed here and continues to attract families.

“It’s Mobile’s race. It’s a race that started here and it’s stayed here,” said Azalea Trail Race Director Peggy Olive said.

“This is our 45th running. We had that skip in 2020. And I think people want to be a part of it. We have a lot of families signed up this year. It’s great to see three generations showing up,” she said.

Organizers said 2,240 people registered to run. That’s up by more than 400 people from last year, they said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.