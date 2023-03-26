Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Birmingham woman speaks in front of Congress for bone marrow transplant funding

Dorothea Staursky is a two-time stem cell donor.
Dorothea Staursky is a two-time stem cell donor.(Dorothea Staursky)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman testified before Congress this week to help save lives.

As a two-time bone marrow donor herself, Dorothea Staursky spoke on behalf of the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program, asking for more funding to improve access to these transplants in rural communities across the country.

“It is very important for me -- one, because I am a two-time bone marrow donor and I saw the significance that me registering on the bone marrow registry had for my recipient and giving him hope for a healthier life and also allowing him more time to spend with his family,” said Staursky,

She hopes the same for more families across the country so Thursday she stood in front of Congress asking for a $2 million funding increase for the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program or the nation’s registry.

They are asking for a total of $35 million for the program in fiscal year 2024.

Some of that money will go to expand the HLA Today program which Staursky says sends testing kits directly to those in rural communities.

“We’re able to save time,” she explains. “We’re able to start that HLA typing very early on in a patient’s journey and so that allows the patient’s doctor and families to make decisions that will better impact the patient in a more time efficient manner.”

Staursky says funding will also go to help support those who do need to travel for a transplant.

She hopes the members of Congress realize that what they do can make a difference in the lives of people across the country.

To learn more information or join the Be The Match registry, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
Exotic pets require extra responsibility
Exotic pets require another level of responsibility from owners
'Bout's Routes' riding group brings awareness to autism
‘Bout’s Routes’ rides from Coast to Pine Belt for autism
Eglin AFB plans active assailant exercise Monday
Deadly storm rip through Mississippi
Deadly storms rip through Mississippi