Eglin AFB plans active assailant exercise Monday

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA) - The 96th Test Wing will conduct an active assailant exercise on Monday, March 27 from approximately 8 a.m. to noon, base officials announced.

The annual training exercise will take place on the west side of the installation at and around Eglin Elementary School. The purpose of the exercise is to test emergency response plans. The exercise was planned in conjunction with a scheduled teacher workday. No students will be present or involved in exercise activities, according to officials.

Authorities said that during the exercise, expect possible gates closures, delays, and increased activity on the west side of the base involving first responders and emergency response vehicles throughout the exercise.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.