Friends of Mobile Public Library book sale resumes after a 3-year break

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Book lovers in the Port City were on cloud nine on Saturday at the Friends of Mobile Public Library book sale.

It’s the first book sale in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Books come from everywhere. Some are discarded by libraries, while others are donated by the public.

Library personnel say it’s a tedious process, as they unbox and sort thousands and thousands of books.

Some folks left the sale with a few novels in hand, while others left with wagon loads.

Friday and Saturday prices are $2 for Hardbacks and DVDs and $1 for paperbacks, audiobooks, and music. Sunday prices are: $1 for Hardbacks and DVDs $0.50 for paperbacks, audiobooks, and music.

President of the Friends of Mobile Public Library says she’s thrilled to see so many eager shoppers return.

“It’s people saying, ‘we are so glad that you’re back’”, she said. “Especially teachers that come in and are buying books for their classrooms. They wanted us back, and that is what we worked to do.

There is still time to make it to the sale. The last day is Sunday, March 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Abba Shrine Center on Hitt Road.

