Multiple severe weather possibilities for our Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

A stationary front draped across the area will be the focal point for storms today. In the morning, these will mostly be for inland counties and bring with them a high risk of large, damaging hail. There will also be gusty winds and a risk of tornadoes.

In the afternoon, some scattered storms pop-up for coastal and metro areas along I-10. These storms could also be severe with hail and isolated tornadoes the main threat. Highs will be around 80.

The storm threat will likely continue into the evening, overnight, and into early Monday morning. Especially along that stalled boundary for inland areas. Essentially, that stalled boundary stays stalled and the storms keep firing along it.

Monday and Tuesday severe weather is unlikely, but rain chances stay high. Highs will be around 80 on Monday and cooling off into the low 70s on Tuesday.

Rain chances finally go away on Wednesday for a couple of days.

