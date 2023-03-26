Multiple severe weather possibilities for our Sunday

(WALA) - A stationary front draped across the area will be the focal point for morning storms on Sunday. These will mostly be for inland counties and bring with them a high risk of large, damaging hail. There will also be gusty winds and a small risk of tornadoes.

In the afternoon, some scattered storms pop-up for coastal and metro areas along Interstate 10. These storms could also be severe with hail and isolated tornadoes the main threat.

The storm threat will likely continue into the evening, overnight and into Monday morning. Essentially, that stalled boundary stays stalled and the storms keep firing along it.

Rain chances go down Tuesday and finally go away on Wednesday for a couple of days.

