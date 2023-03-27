Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Baldwin County

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Baldwin County has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to authorities.

Officials said Zachary Allen Cook, 39, was fatally injured when the 2005 Infiniti QX56 he was driving left the road and overturned while attempting to elude law enforcement.

Cook did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

ALEA said the crash occurred on U.S. 31 near mile marker 14 at 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 25 approximately five miles south of Bay Minette.

No further information was provided as ALEA continues to investigate the situation, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Grand Bay Fire Rescue asking residents to vote in favor of increasing fire fee
Grand Bay Fire Rescue calling on residents to vote in favor of raising fire service fee
Coast cities are working to send water and supplies to those who need it following devastating...
Where to donate water, supplies for Mississippi cities following tornadoes
Exotic pets require extra responsibility
Exotic pets require another level of responsibility from owners
'Bout's Routes' riding group brings awareness to autism
‘Bout’s Routes’ rides from Coast to Pine Belt for autism