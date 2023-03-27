1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Baldwin County has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to authorities.

Officials said Zachary Allen Cook, 39, was fatally injured when the 2005 Infiniti QX56 he was driving left the road and overturned while attempting to elude law enforcement.

Cook did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

ALEA said the crash occurred on U.S. 31 near mile marker 14 at 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 25 approximately five miles south of Bay Minette.

No further information was provided as ALEA continues to investigate the situation, according to officials.

