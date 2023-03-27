Advertise With Us
Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body back to Honduras

New Orleans police says Lyft driver, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was shot and killed by a passenger. (Source: WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a New Orleans Lyft driver reportedly killed by his passenger is passing on their thanks to the community for raising enough money to send their loved one’s body home to Honduras.

Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, 32, was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near an apartment complex on Morrison Road.

At the time, Valle was working for Lyft, and police say his passenger, 19-year-old Tarius Tully fatally shot him. Tully was arrested on March 14 with the help of data investigators obtained through the ride-sharing app. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Taurus Tilly, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, who had picked Tilly up as a rideshare passenger around 2 a.m. on March 8.(OPSO)

The victim’s cousin, Isaac Bardales Lopez, launched a GoFundMe to give Valle a proper burial more than 1,000 miles away in his home country of Honduras.

As of Monday (March 27), the fundraiser had raised just over $11,000, surpassing its goal of $7,500.

