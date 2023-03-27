Firearm found in students backpack at Davidson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A firearm was found today in the backpack of a 15-year-old student at Davidson High School, according to MPD.

Police said they were dispatched to the school at 11:00 a.m. after an administrator called and said a firearm was discovered in a students backpack during a routine backpack search.

MPD said that it is important to note the student was never in physical possession of the firearm.

The student fled the scene and has not yet been arrested, according to authorities.

Officials said the school did not go into lockdown and nobody was in danger.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police

