How to donate to Mississippi cities impacted by deadly tornado

Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction...
Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side is partnering with the Salvation Army for our Mississippi Strong tornado drive.

The organization is accepting donations through text and online. You can text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or by going to helpsalvationarmy.org.

All funds will go to helping those affected by the storms.

