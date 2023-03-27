Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

How healthy Is your money DNA?

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Judy Wilkins-Smith, world-renowned Family Patterns, Systemic Work and Constellations Expert, Author, and Motivational Speaker, offers guidance to disentangling the financial patterns that aren’t working and transforming your Money DNA. She covers these topics and more:

● Why is money one of the best places to start looking at your unconscious emotional DNA inheritance and how do you determine if you have inherited an emotional pattern around money that is not innate to you?

● In systemic work and constellations (a process that swiftly reveals and helps transform hidden issues arising from family, business, and other kinds of close-knit groups or systems), anxiety and other negative emotions are common signs that a pattern is needing or wanting to change in the system.

● Understanding Money DNA and creating a healthier money mindset with a simple systemic exercise that will reveal your money bandwidth and current state of mind. Once you know the pattern, then you can change it.

Website: https://judywilkins-smith.com/

Book: Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint: A Powerful Guide to Transformation Through Disentangling Multigenerational Patterns (Sounds True, June 2022).

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Waterfront Rescue Mission Easter meal drive
Waterfront Rescue Mission Easter meal drive
New dining room table options at Barrow Fine Furniture
New dining room table options at Barrow Fine Furniture
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
An introduction to ‘I AM Roofing’
An introduction to ‘I AM Roofing’