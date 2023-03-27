Advertise With Us
Local High School Coaches come together to mentor Local Youth

Home Field Advantage youth development camp creates safe environment for kids
By Emily Cochran
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coaches out of MGM and Blount have formed “Home Field Advantage”, A youth development camp that provides physical training, touches on mental health, encourages proper nutrition, and of course, a whole lot of fun.

Education, exercise, and empowerment.

Those are three things Mary G. Montgomery strength coach Enrique Williams wants to provide for inner city youth in his community.

Every other Saturday at Semmes Football Park you can find kids from ages 5 to 12 taking part in the home Field Advantage youth development camp. Home Field Advantage is a new non-profit organization led by Williams, Willie Bohannon, and Romelle Jones; Three coaches who hope to make a difference in the lives of local children.

The camp begins with a warmup and positive affirmations led by Bohannon. The message is to be confident and be resilient.

Then it transitions to Coach Williams’ circuit style workouts.

“Well, I take the kids through not too rigorous, but you know a fun, competitive environment that keeps the kids moving and active and having fun at the same time.”

The workouts are led by not only Williams but the guest speaker of the day, Cephus Johnson, and local high school athletes who come to volunteer as well. Jamarcus Coats, a junior football player out of B.C. Rain stepped right up to help.

“I like to see them happy and working. I know what the process is and what it takes to get to the next level. So, I want to spread that knowledge to them.”

There’s no doubt about it. These kids are having a great time.

“It’s like a lot of fun. It was too much fun.”

After the workouts are finished, it’s time for a snack; some of the camper’s favorite part of the day, before wrapping up with a devotion from Johnson, a former South Alabama Jag who transferred to Southeastern Louisiana. He is now preparing for the NFL draft.

Then, Coach Jones leads the kids in a time of empowerment to leave them encouraged going into the week.

“If You guys’ desire to be successful the way I desire to be successful in my life when I was a kid, I’m handing you guys the shortcut right now.”

It’s a great day of physical training, mental health, nutrition, fun, and devotion. Above all, it is an opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life.

The Home Field Advantage Youth Development Camp will be back next Saturday April 8th.

Coach Williams will also have an FBU camp on May 6th at Spanish Fort High School to help with position specific development.

For more information, go to footballuniversity.org or call (973)-365-5027.

