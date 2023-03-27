Advertise With Us
MPD investigating 3 assaults from the weekend

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating three assaults this weekend, two involving family members and one involving a girlfriend and boyfriend.

The first occurred Saturday at approximately 6:05 p.m. when police responded to the 6000 block of San Marino Drive in response to an assault, according to authorities.

Police said they discovered the victim had been cut by his brother during a dispute and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The second occurred later that evening on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. when officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Montbirault Drive regarding a domestic violence dispute involving an assault.

Authorities discovered that the victim had been cut by his girlfriend and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

The last one occurred on Sunday at approximately 9:09 p.m. when officers responded to the 900 block of Baltimore Street in reference to shots fired, according to police.

Authorities said they discovered the victim and a 16-year-old male relative were fighting over a gun when it discharged and struck the victim.

The suspect fled before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

