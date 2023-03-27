Advertise With Us
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

(AP)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck on Saturday, Mar. 25 at Three Notch Kroner Road and Carol Plantation, according to police.

Police said they responded to the location at approximately 4:16 p.m. and discovered the victim was walking westbound on Three Notch Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him near the intersection.

The driver fled before police arrived and the victim received medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

