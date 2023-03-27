Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: Sparrow

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This gorgeous girl is the perfect medium sized, calm cuddle bug for any family. She’s in search of a comfy bed and a friend to lay with. Kennel trained, quiet, and mannerly. She walks beautifully on a leash as long, as you keep a slow pace for this calm girl. At three years old and 40 pounds it doesn’t get much better than Sparrow. To meet her, complete an adoption application on our website or stop by during our open hours.

The City of Mobile Animal Services Volunteer Program:

  • Volunteers are welcome and needed. We have opportunities to fit every person’s skills and interests, such as Pet Furtography, Transports, Social Enrichment (especially for puppies and kittens), Events, and Dog Walkers.
  • Our first orientation was held on Saturday, and we had a great turnout! Visit our new website at animalservicesmobile.com to learn more about volunteering and our next orientation.
  • Remember that fostering is also a vital program that helps keep shelter pets happy and healthy - if you can’t volunteer, consider bringing an animal home for a weekend or more to give them a break from shelter life and be their advocate to find a forever home.

As we close our March, we also want to remind people our adoption special is still going on for a few more days - wear green to the shelter to come meet some animals. All approved adoptions are free. They are microchipped, altered, and up-to-date on age appropriate vaccines.

