Recipe: Mamma Mia Meatball Spaghetti in a Hurry

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

22-ounce package Rosina Frozen Meatballs, defrosted

2 16-ounce jars Rouses Marinara

1 pound Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to directions on bag

Shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

PROCEDURES:

1. Pour pasta sauce and defrosted meatballs into a medium-size pot, and cook over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

2. Place cooked pasta on plates and top with meatball sauce. Serve with shredded cheese for garnishing.

