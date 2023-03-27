Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Mamma Mia Meatball Spaghetti in a Hurry

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 22-ounce package Rosina Frozen Meatballs, defrosted
  • 2 16-ounce jars Rouses Marinara
  • 1 pound Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to directions on bag
  • Shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

PROCEDURES:

1. Pour pasta sauce and defrosted meatballs into a medium-size pot, and cook over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

2. Place cooked pasta on plates and top with meatball sauce. Serve with shredded cheese for garnishing.

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

How healthy is your money DNA?
How healthy Is your money DNA?
Waterfront Rescue Mission Easter meal drive
Waterfront Rescue Mission Easter meal drive
New dining room table options at Barrow Fine Furniture
New dining room table options at Barrow Fine Furniture
Pet of the Week: Sparrow
Pet of the Week: Sparrow