Recipe: Mamma Mia Meatball Spaghetti in a Hurry
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 22-ounce package Rosina Frozen Meatballs, defrosted
- 2 16-ounce jars Rouses Marinara
- 1 pound Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to directions on bag
- Shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
PROCEDURES:
1. Pour pasta sauce and defrosted meatballs into a medium-size pot, and cook over medium heat until it comes to a boil.
2. Place cooked pasta on plates and top with meatball sauce. Serve with shredded cheese for garnishing.
