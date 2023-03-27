Advertise With Us
Showers and storms will thin out; bigger threat tomorrow

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Showers and storms are still around as of midday today, but we’ll start to see the coverage thinning out a bit this evening, with an even bigger threat for rain and storms pushing in tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threats but gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Tornado chances will remain very low but make sure you have a way to get any warnings in case they are issued but i think soaking rain will be the biggest issues across the Gulf Coast. Highs today will climb to 80 degrees and we should settle into the mid 60s by dawn tomorrow. Rain finally ends for everyone by early afternoon Tuesday and we stay dry through Thursday. Temps get cooler and less humid. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with morning temps at 50 degrees on Wed and Thu. The muggier air returns by Friday and a few showers and storms could show up on Saturday but it’s too soon to know that for sure.

