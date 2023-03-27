Small tree removal project underway in the city of Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT is conducting a small tree removal project in the City of Daphne this week.

The project is taking place on the northwest side of the I-10 U.S. 98 interchange. Walkways in the area will be closed.

The city has placed barricades on the Gator Alley Boardwalk underneath the westbound I-10 roadway and, on the north side, of the scenic overlook signal.

The work is expected to last three or four days. You can find more info on the city’s Facebook page.

