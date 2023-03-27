Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim is facing a life-threatening injury and the shooting suspect is facing an attempted murder charge following a violent incident in Theodore Monday morning.

The Mobile Police Department said that at about 10:23 a.m. officers responded Affordable Tires at 3162 Hamilton Blvd., where a shooting had been reported.

Officers found the 30-year-old victim had sustained a life-threatening injury and that he was immediately transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, Hunter Uptagraft, 23, was found near the scene and taken into custody, police said. They said he will be charged with attempted murder.

