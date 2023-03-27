Advertise With Us
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge

Mobile police officers respond to the shooting scene on Hamilton Boulevard in Theodore.
Mobile police officers respond to the shooting scene on Hamilton Boulevard in Theodore.(Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim is facing a life-threatening injury and the shooting suspect is facing an attempted murder charge following a violent incident in Theodore Monday morning.

The Mobile Police Department said that at about 10:23 a.m. officers responded Affordable Tires at 3162 Hamilton Blvd., where a shooting had been reported.

Officers found the 30-year-old victim had sustained a life-threatening injury and that he was immediately transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, Hunter Uptagraft, 23, was found near the scene and taken into custody, police said. They said he will be charged with attempted murder.

