Very muggy Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy and humid morning out there with tempeatures starting off in the 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll top out around the 80 degree marker for most spots later today with another round of showers and storms. Thankfully, severe weather chances are lower but they aren’t zero so we’ll still have to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The stalled front that has made the weather so active finally sinks to the south over the next 24 hours and this will bring in lower temps and humidity values.

There could still be another big round of rain that will blow through early Tuesday but should exit by the afternoon tomorrow and then dry weather takes over for Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll feel better tomorrow morning with temps dropping down to the low 60s and then down to 50 degrees on Wednesday morning. Expect midweek highs to only be in the low 70s but warmer and more humid air returns by the weekend with shower and storm chances returning as well.

