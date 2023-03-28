2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 citizen shot on Governors House Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and other law enforcement officials are on scene of a shooting investigation that left two officers and one citizen injured on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the police department has confirmed that two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call. A third victim was a citizen. The victims have been transported to the hospital.

The spokesperson also confirmed that there is a subject barricaded in an apartment in the Governors House apartment complex.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. Traffic near the area of Governors House Drive has been blocked off.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw officers with tactical gear and rifles as well as heavily armored vehicles. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Jordan Lane near Bob Wallace Avenue, 9th Avenue and Governors Drive.

United States Representative Dale Strong released the following statement on Twitter:

“Two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty tonight, an absolutely tragedy. Details are limited at this time as a stand-off is ongoing, but I am following the situation closely. My prayers are with the officers and their families.”

WAFF 48 has several crews on the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

