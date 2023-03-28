2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas is set for April 1, 2023 from 10am - 6pm at Heritage Park in Foley.

Below is information they sent us about the event:

All food vendors will have unique, tasty crawfish dishes along with other menu items for purchase.

Multiple Margarita Lines.

Craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company, and wine.

Scrumptious snack vendors.

Great live music all day.

Art & craft, home decor, and unique vendors.

Contests throughout the day.

Huge kids entertainment/activity area. Petting zoo, bounce houses and more.

12 and under - Free entry

Event Schedule:

10:00am – The festivities and excitement begin

10:30 - Forever Johnny Cash Tribute

12:45 - Farm animal beauty contest

1:30 - The Wildflowers - A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

3:45 - Catch the Mudbugs

4:00 - Tip Tops

6pm – End of the festival

https://www.beachlifeevents.com/mudbugs_margaritas.php

