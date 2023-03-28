Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas Festival

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas is set for April 1, 2023 from 10am - 6pm at Heritage Park in Foley.

Below is information they sent us about the event:

All food vendors will have unique, tasty crawfish dishes along with other menu items for purchase.

Multiple Margarita Lines.

Craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company, and wine.

Scrumptious snack vendors.

Great live music all day.

Art & craft, home decor, and unique vendors.

Contests throughout the day.

Huge kids entertainment/activity area. Petting zoo, bounce houses and more.

12 and under - Free entry

Event Schedule:

10:00am – The festivities and excitement begin

10:30 - Forever Johnny Cash Tribute

12:45 - Farm animal beauty contest

1:30 - The Wildflowers - A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

3:45 - Catch the Mudbugs

4:00 - Tip Tops

6pm – End of the festival

https://www.beachlifeevents.com/mudbugs_margaritas.php

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Reducing tax season stress
Reducing tax season stress
Foley High School hosts Rock n Roar
Foley High School hosts Rock n Roar
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’
Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’