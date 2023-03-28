MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR) organizers are excited to host the 8th Annual MudBottom Revival Music Festival set for Sunday, April 23 from 2-6pm, with gates open at 1:30 p.m. The event location is Bender Point - 3619 Riviere Du Chien Road, Mobile, Al. The music festival will benefit the Dog River Clearwater Revival non-profit organization’s efforts to protect and improve the water quality of Dog River, while bringing families down to the river to enjoy great music, food, and fun along the way.

This year’s musical lineup features headliners Will Kimbrough & Friends, along with opening acts, Grits & Greens and Blow House Brass Band.

Attendees are invited to bring coolers and chairs to enjoy an afternoon of live music under a shaded oak-covered spot on the banks of beautiful Dog River. Food and drink will be available for purchase from area food trucks.

Tickets are on sale now through our website (dogriver.org) – Tickets are expected to sell out quickly!

Ticket Prices - $35.00 general admission/$45.00 week of show

Sponsorships are available through April 1st for this spring fundraising event with an April 1st deadline for sponsorship information to be included on promotional material. For more information on benefits and levels, ranging from $250 to $2500, visit https://dogriver.org/events/fundraisers/sponsor-info-mudbottom-revival-music-festival or email mudbottomrevival@gmail.com.

DRCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public access to and the water quality of Dog River and its tributaries. All DRCR programs, projects and volunteers work toward this ambitious goal. For more information about DRCR, including the 2022 Annual Report, visit www.dogriver.org.

