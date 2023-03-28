Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Acton Academy Mobile: Reinventing education

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Acton Academy Mobile, whose leaders say it is reinventing education, is a modern day one-room school house using project-based learning and play-based learning.

The school states: “At AAM, we lay the foundation for the joy of learning itself. Our program is designed to ignite curiosity and creativity. Acton Mobile uses project-based learning stations, playbased education stations, and the latest e-Learning technologies in a self-paced environment designed to foster responsibility, accountability, teamwork & faith. Acton students are empowered to thrive in a world that needs independent, motivated thinkers and learners.”

It has upcoming summer camps with STEAM camp for kids. Oceanic Exploration & Project Wild for ages 4-8, and Crime Solvers Camp for ages 7-11.

More information: https://www.steamcampforkids.com/acton/

Want to learn more? Schedule a private tour or Shadow Day for your student through our website or email sloper@actonmobileal.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Kevin Andrew Gibson
Mobile police say burglary suspect found inside house
Terry Adam Raine III
UPDATE: MPD arrests 3rd person in connection with Heron Drive shooting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Donate to the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive to help the Salvation Army's relief...
LIST: Where to donate to help Mississippi tornado victims