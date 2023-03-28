Acton Academy Mobile: Reinventing education

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Acton Academy Mobile, whose leaders say it is reinventing education, is a modern day one-room school house using project-based learning and play-based learning.

The school states: “At AAM, we lay the foundation for the joy of learning itself. Our program is designed to ignite curiosity and creativity. Acton Mobile uses project-based learning stations, playbased education stations, and the latest e-Learning technologies in a self-paced environment designed to foster responsibility, accountability, teamwork & faith. Acton students are empowered to thrive in a world that needs independent, motivated thinkers and learners.”

It has upcoming summer camps with STEAM camp for kids. Oceanic Exploration & Project Wild for ages 4-8, and Crime Solvers Camp for ages 7-11.

More information: https://www.steamcampforkids.com/acton/

Want to learn more? Schedule a private tour or Shadow Day for your student through our website or email sloper@actonmobileal.com

