ALEA: Bay Minette man dies after crashing into tree

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle wreck in Baldwin County claimed the life of a Bay Minette man Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 57-year-old Robert A. Mons IV was critically injured when the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving hydroplaned, left the roadway and hit a tree.

ALEA said Mons was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to University Hospital in Mobile, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 65 at mile marker 44, about 12 miles north of Bay Minette, according to ALEA.

The crash remains under investigation.

