Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ALEA: Bay Minette man dies after crashing into tree

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle wreck in Baldwin County claimed the life of a Bay Minette man Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 57-year-old Robert A. Mons IV was critically injured when the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving hydroplaned, left the roadway and hit a tree.

ALEA said Mons was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to University Hospital in Mobile, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 65 at mile marker 44, about 12 miles north of Bay Minette, according to ALEA.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Gulf Shores PD says two more adults and a juvenile have been charged with disorderly conduct.
Gulf Shores PD identify shooting suspect. More charges possible.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
MPD arrests man on multiple charges, warrants after domestic violence complaint
MPD arrests man on multiple charges, warrants after domestic violence complaint
Mobile police say burglary suspect found inside house
Mobile police say burglary suspect found inside house
UPDATE: MPD arrests 3rd person in connection with Heron Drive shooting
UPDATE: MPD arrests 3rd person in connection with Heron Drive shooting