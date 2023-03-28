MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama shares their upcoming events.

YOUTH OF THE YEAR (THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2022) • Youth of the Year is their signature event that aligns with their mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizen. This program recognizes and celebrates young people who have shown exceptional leadership skills, academic success, and community involvement.

CAMP CHANDLER-TONSMEIRE PREVIEW DAY • Camp Preview Days are Saturdays, April 15 and Saturday, May 20. Registration is open for Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire, an outdoor education program focused on character and leadership development and curbing summer learning loss for first -eighth graders.

Location: 2701 Shelton Beach Road Ext , Mobile, AL 36618

Phone: 251-423-2180

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama (formerly known as “Boys Club”) was founded in 1957 by community leaders B. R. “Babe” Wilson, Jr.; Arthur Tonsmeire, Jr.; and Jack Harris. Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. BGCSA operates six traditional Clubs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, P.O.I.N.T.E. (Progressive Opportunities in Today’s Education) Academy, LLC., and Camp ChandlerTonsmeire, a summer enrichment program. Over 4,000 youth ages 6-18 are served annually in Mobile and Baldwin Counties through Club memberships and community outreach. These programs align with our mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

To learn more, visit www.bgcsouthal.org.

Phone: 251.432.1235

Email: boy.girl@bgcsouthal.org

