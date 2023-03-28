Easter Treats at Punta Clara Kitchen

Studio 10 co-host Joe visits Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear, AL, to check out some of their delicious Easter treats. Punta Clara Kitchen has lots of Easter goodies and cakes for your gatherings and Easter baskets.

Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for more than 70 years. This family-owned and operated business spans four generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies are made in their kitchen using treasured family recipes and a lot of love!

When you visit Punta Clara Kitchen, you’ll find a wide variety of homemade candies, pralines, cakes, fruit and vegetable preserves, and many more food items. They also offer beautiful gift baskets and seasonal treats.

To learn more about Punta Clara Kitchen, visit: www.puntaclara.com

