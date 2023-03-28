Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida Highway Patrol investigates after hit-and-run involving school bus in Escambia County

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports a school bus in Escambia County was struck by a hit-and-run driver this morning.

It happened at about 6:52 a.m., as the Escambia County school bus was traveling west on Beverly Parkway when it was struck by a silver BMW traveling south at the intersection of Rock Island Place. The FHP said that shortly after the crash, the BMW left the scene.

The school bus sustained minor damage, and there were no injuries to the driver of the school bus or the four students who were on board, according to officials.

The highway patrol said an investigation is ongoing to locate the BMW and identify the driver.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial
Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mobile
Hundreds gather at Pensacola Christian College to honor student killed
Hundreds gather at Pensacola Christian College to honor student killed
Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
One arrested after shooting at The Hangout
On the scene at The Hangout