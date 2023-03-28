Florida Highway Patrol investigates after hit-and-run involving school bus in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports a school bus in Escambia County was struck by a hit-and-run driver this morning.

It happened at about 6:52 a.m., as the Escambia County school bus was traveling west on Beverly Parkway when it was struck by a silver BMW traveling south at the intersection of Rock Island Place. The FHP said that shortly after the crash, the BMW left the scene.

The school bus sustained minor damage, and there were no injuries to the driver of the school bus or the four students who were on board, according to officials.

The highway patrol said an investigation is ongoing to locate the BMW and identify the driver.

