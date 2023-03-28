Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Foley High School hosts Rock n Roar

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley High School Marketing classes have teamed with the music production classes to host the school’s very first Reach and Teach event. Reach and Teach is a nine-lesson program that helps students plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus. This program not only teaches students entrepreneurship, marketing, and business concepts but it also teaches teamwork, communication, and networking.

Rock n Roar will be held April 12th at Foley High School. This event is only for students at Foley High School.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Reducing tax season stress
Reducing tax season stress
2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas Festival
2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas Festival
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’
Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’