Foley High School hosts Rock n Roar
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley High School Marketing classes have teamed with the music production classes to host the school’s very first Reach and Teach event. Reach and Teach is a nine-lesson program that helps students plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus. This program not only teaches students entrepreneurship, marketing, and business concepts but it also teaches teamwork, communication, and networking.
Rock n Roar will be held April 12th at Foley High School. This event is only for students at Foley High School.
