Grand Bay voting on service fee increase for fire and rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Voters in Grand Bay are at the polls today to vote on increasing the service fee for residents and businesses.

Grand Bay Fire and Rescue said they want to raise the service fee for residents from $35 to $50 each year and businesses to $100 dollars so they can replace their outdated equipment.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church on Sager Road

