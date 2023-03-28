Gray TV teams with Salvation Army to aid storm victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tornado victims are facing a long road to recovery. They will need all the help they can get.

Our sister station, WLBT in Jackson, Miss., is partnering with the Salvation Army to help storm victims.

Gray TV and Fox8 in New Orleans are also partnering with the Salvation Army to help Mississippi tornado victims.

If you’re able to donate, you can visit helpsalvationarmy.org or message MSTORNADOES to 51555.

All the donations will go directly to helping those affected by the storms.

