Gulf Shores PD identify shooting suspect. More charges possible.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators with Gulf Shores Police say a fight broke out just before 9:00 Monday night. They say that fight soon led to gunshots that sent those nearby running for cover.

“There was screams, there was running. Everybody was trying to get out of there,” said Travis Rush. “That’s what we did. We heard it and just took off. We actually ended up hopping a fence over there.”

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley of Fairhope. Seth Massey and his friends were waiting to get into a bar when they heard the shots.

“We were pretty far back so as soon as we heard it we just looked at each other and ran,” said Seth Massey.

“My mind literally blacked out and ran,” said Angelo Kozeluh.

Investigators say one male juvenile was injured but has since been released from the hospital. It’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Investigators say the groups involved both adults and juveniles. As the investigation continues witnesses say it was an unusual sight for the usually quiet Gulf Shores.

“You just want to go and have a good time with your buddies and then something like this happens. It makes you think twice,” said Kozeluh.

Court records show that Bradley was arrested in 2020 after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle after a drug dispute. As for Monday night, Bradley is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and disorderly conduct. Gulf Shores PD says two other adults and a juvenile have been charged with disorderly conduct investigators are waiting to release the names of the other adults but say more charges could be coming.

The Hangout, which is near the scene of last night’s shooting, issued the following statement:

“The Hangout is very saddened by the incident that occurred at the Gulf Shores public beach in the vicinity of our venue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim of this senseless crime. The Hangout takes extraordinary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its customers, including but not limited to, the deployment of officers, security personnel, and surveillance equipment. The individuals involved in this tragic incident were not customers of The Hangout and have no apparent connection to The Hangout. We are grateful for the fast response of Gulf Shores and Baldwin County Sheriff officers in apprehending the shooter.

