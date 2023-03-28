Gun found at Davidson shows security is working, Mobile County schools officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gun found at Davidson High School on Monday shows security is working, according to schools officials.

But some say they are troubled that people so young are arming themselves.

According to Mobile police, the student ran out of the building as administrators were searching his backpack at about 11 a.m. Police said no one was endangered and the school never went on lockdown. The 15-year-old student later turned himself in, and police took him to Strickland Youth Center on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Mobile County Public School System spokeswoman Rena Philips told FOX10 News that the inspection that turned up the gun is part of a program of random searches that puts K-9 dogs in a school about once a day to search for drugs, guns and vapes. She said the students are separated from their bags during the searches.

“We are very proactive,” she said.

School board member Johnny Hatcher said the random searches are having an impact.

“We’re getting better and better at finding them before they use them, thank God,” he said. “And what we’ve done is gotten more proactive with these searches.”

But Hatcher said he has questions about the gun, itself.

“It’s very troubling. I’d like to know where they’re getting guns,” he said. “I mean, to me that’s very important. You know, I’ve got several guns. My guns are secure in my home in a safe. I have several children. My kids don’t get my guns. I don’t know where these kids are getting these guns from. But I’d like to think the parents are more responsible than that.”

Grace Reese, a retired Mobile County school administrator, graduated from Davidson and lives in the adjacent neighborhood.

“It’s becoming a problem for our children to go to school and be in danger,” she said. “And so it makes me very uncomfortable having that type of situation in the school system.”

Reese, who retired in 2011, said weapons were less common in her day and adds that random checks were not necessary because students usually informed teaches when their classmates had them.

“It has gotten worse. It’s typical now,” she said. “I have grandchildren in the school system, and I’m often hearing about, you know, guns and weapons and drugs and things of that nature.”

Unlike in Baldwin County, where law enforcement officers assigned to schools, the Mobile County system has its own resource officers who are unarmed and are not police. There have been discussion about changing that, but nothing is imminent.

Hatcher opposed the idea of arming resource officers when it came up last year, and he said Monday he has not changed his mind.

“There’s a better way. We’re not exploring that avenue,” he said. “We’re exploring other avenues. … Your schools will be more secure after this year than they’ve ever been before.”

Philips said the system has taken a number of steps toward improving school security. She noted that the system uses the Crisis Alert Network, which uses lights and sounds to notify faculty and students of emergency situations, and recently expanded it to elementary schools. Baldwin County schools introduced the system last year.

And Mobile County schools run instant background checks on visitors, who must check in at the office, Philips said.

“We are constantly evaluating our security plan at the school system,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.