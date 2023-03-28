Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Stars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe join Studio 10 to chat about their new film “On a Wing and a Prayer.”

Amazon Studios says, “In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, On a ‘Wing and a Prayer’ follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.”

You can see the movie when it debuts on Prime Video April 7, 2023.

