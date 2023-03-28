Hundreds gather at Pensacola Christian College to honor student killed

PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA) - Heavy hearts Monday night in Pensacola as people gathered to honor the life of 19-year-old Jadon Goins.

Goins is the Pensacola Christian College student who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver last week while he was doing yard work for community service.

Family devastated after Pensacola college student killed by suspected drunk driver

According to Florida Highway Patrol Goins was doing community service along Airport Boulevard which is just a few miles from PCC.

His father, Matt Goins, spoke at the memorial service Monday night.

He calls this tragic moment the darkest time in their lives.

“I’m reminded that God placed Jadon in our family on loan with the privilege and responsibility of raising him for the Lord,” he said. “We expected more time with him, but God had other plans.”

Both of his parents have served as missionaries in Honduras for the last two decades.

Jadon also wanted to follow in their footsteps as he majored in pastoral ministries.

His brother, Joash, who is also a sophomore at the college never imagined last Sunday being one of the last special moments they shared.

“We talked of the future and we joked about an awkward moment we had earlier that week,” Joash said. “We talked about our plans to play soccer together that night, it was precious. Little did I know that God was giving me a priceless memory of a brother that would depart this earth in less than two days.”

Despite their grief the family says they want people to remember the happy moments of Jadon’s life and his faith.

Even sharing a note he wrote at twelve years old of “God’s Faithfulness”

Jadon’s funeral was held on Saturday at West Florida Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone make donations to the Jadon Goins Memorial Scholarship.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.