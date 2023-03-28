Jet-Setting with Jenn: Tips, tricks, and picks for Spring travel in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Travel expert Meggan Kaiser says that now is the time to start planning your next vacation. Whether it may be a destination vacation or a quick staycation nearby, it’s important to check out all the deals you can find right now.

Meggan was able to share her tips, tricks, and suggestions for this Spring. They included:

GREAT DESTINATIONS – Adventure, beaches, nature or nurture, culture, or historical, domestic & foreign locations to explore

CLOSE-TO-HOME – Exploring budget-friendly options near your home

EASY ESSENTIALS – The information every traveler should know

TRAVEL TIPS – Packing, planning & preparing for the unexpected

SPOKESPERSON BIO—Meggan is a writer, actress, traveler, foodie, author, media producer, and host—most recently for a Travel Channel show called 24/$7. She has also worked in finance, estate management, hospitality, gourmet food sales, international volunteerism, digital nomadism, comedy, branding, and media production. In over ten years of pivots, her homes have included Jackson Hole, Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Portland, New Zealand, and Atlanta. In between, she has spent long stretches living, traveling, hiking, and/or working in over 18 countries… (though her overall count reaches toward 40). She is an accomplished actress, the author of a successful travel book, and a popular travel blog.

