MCHD to discontinue use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department announced that as of Friday, March 31, it will no longer offer the Moderna primary COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 years and older.

MCHD still encourages anyone needing a primary series vaccine to consider receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The available COVID-19 vaccines are administered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. without an appointment at the Festival Centre location, 3725 Airport Blvd., Suite 101-A in Mobile, and the Southwest Public Health Clinic location, 5580 Inn Rd. in Tillman’s Corner).

Following the primary series, doctors encourage one updated COVID-19 booster dose for everyone aged 5 years and older.

The health department said it is discontinuing the use of the Moderna vaccine because it is currently unable to order Moderna through its supply chain.

