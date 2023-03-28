Advertise With Us
Mississippi daycare workers won't face felony charges following viral arrests

Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won't face felony charges following viral arrests
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) — A grand jury in Mississippi did not indict the four daycare workers with felonies following their viral arrests last year.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton will not face felony charges.

However, they still face misdemeanor charges.

(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton.
(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton.(Monroe County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies arrested them in October after videos surfaced online of one of them using a Halloween mask to intentionally frighten young children at Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton, Mississippi.

Each suspect was originally charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

A fifth suspect was also arrested. Investigators charged Traci Hutson with failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both of which are misdemeanors.

Videos of the children being scared instantly went viral across the globe, with the parents of a child seen in the video even appearing on The Dr. Phil Show.

