The Mobile Area Education Foundation presents “I Lead” Summit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I Lead Youth Summit will take place on Wednesday, April 5 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center.

The “I Lead” Summit will convene a diverse group of youth from area public and private high schools to identify strengths, challenges and opportunities for their physical, emotional and social success to increase student educational outcomes and promote career readiness in Mobile County.

The perspectives from youth will guide discussion topics of education, workforce development, youth violence and recreational opportunities.

This student-driven initiative will equip attendees to lead by carrying on the foundation of work established at the summit, through citizen-wide, broader public engagement across Mobile County. MAEF is the organizer of the event and will work with community partners including: the City of Mobile, Mobile United, the Drug Education Council, Innovation Portal, Alabama Possible and the Southeast Alabama Workforce Council.

The Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving our local public schools. In partnership with the school district and business and civic leaders across Mobile County, we are increasing the chances that students will graduate ready for college and careers.

Mobile Area Education Foundation

3725 Airport Blvd

Suite 161

Mobile, Alabama 36608

Office: (251) 476-0002

Fax: (251) 476-0046

Website: http://www.maef.net/

