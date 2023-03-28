Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

The Mobile Area Education Foundation presents “I Lead” Summit

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I Lead Youth Summit will take place on Wednesday, April 5 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center.

The “I Lead” Summit will convene a diverse group of youth from area public and private high schools to identify strengths, challenges and opportunities for their physical, emotional and social success to increase student educational outcomes and promote career readiness in Mobile County.

The perspectives from youth will guide discussion topics of education, workforce development, youth violence and recreational opportunities.

This student-driven initiative will equip attendees to lead by carrying on the foundation of work established at the summit, through citizen-wide, broader public engagement across Mobile County. MAEF is the organizer of the event and will work with community partners including: the City of Mobile, Mobile United, the Drug Education Council, Innovation Portal, Alabama Possible and the Southeast Alabama Workforce Council.

The Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving our local public schools. In partnership with the school district and business and civic leaders across Mobile County, we are increasing the chances that students will graduate ready for college and careers.

Mobile Area Education Foundation

3725 Airport Blvd

Suite 161

Mobile, Alabama 36608

Office: (251) 476-0002

Fax: (251) 476-0046

Website: http://www.maef.net/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after shooting in Gulf Shores
Shooting outside The Hangout in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Reducing tax season stress
Reducing tax season stress
2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas Festival
2nd Annual Mudbugs and Margaritas Festival
Foley High School hosts Rock n Roar
Foley High School hosts Rock n Roar
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama
Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’
Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe Star in ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’