Mobile police say burglary suspect found inside house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man 36-year-old man was arrested for burglary Monday after Mobile police said they found him inside a home he allegedly entered unlawfully.

Kevin Andrew Gibson of Theodore was taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail. According to authorities, the victim reported that an unknown man broke into the home on East Road on Monday afternoon. Police said officers responding to the scene found Gibson inside the home.

Gibson has a bond hearing set for Wednesday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.