Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile police say burglary suspect found inside house

Kevin Andrew Gibson
Kevin Andrew Gibson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man 36-year-old man was arrested for burglary Monday after Mobile police said they found him inside a home he allegedly entered unlawfully.

Kevin Andrew Gibson of Theodore was taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail. According to authorities, the victim reported that an unknown man broke into the home on East Road on Monday afternoon. Police said officers responding to the scene found Gibson inside the home.

Gibson has a bond hearing set for Wednesday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Laterance Javone Nelson
MPD arrests man on multiple charges, warrants after domestic violence complaint
Acton Academy Mobile
Acton Academy Mobile: Reinventing education
Terry Adam Raine III
UPDATE: MPD arrests 3rd person in connection with Heron Drive shooting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile