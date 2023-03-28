Mobile Police’s Family Intervention Team takes proactive approach to help at risk youth and their families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For MPD’s Family Intervention Team it’s about taking a proactive approach to addressing behavioral issues with children in our area.

“We want to work with those youth before they get to that line of criminal offenses,” said Family Intervention Team Lead Specialist Crystal Shelly. “We want to go in, figure out what’s going on and be able to provide them with the services they need.”

“We want to look at the issue holistically instead of just arresting them,” said First Line Supervisor Corporal Nathaniel McCarty.

The Family Intervention Team serves children between the ages of 10-18. They identify children who need help through referrals from parents or guardians and through their partnership with the Mobile County Public School System

“Our goal is to work with the school official and identify the needs that most of these kids may have. This also creates peace, and it also creates clarity inside the classroom,” said Shelly.

Crystal Shelly has been with the Family Intervention Team for about a year and says most of the children they see are young men who are struggling after losing a friend to gun violence as well as conflicts on social media which can lead to other problems.

“These kids are bringing these guns because they feel like everyone else around them has it and they want to protect themselves, but they don’t know how to express that emotion,” added Shelly.

To help, they can connect people to different services like counseling, anger management, substance abuse among others. For both the child and the family.

“Young people are not just born bad. A lot of our young people are a product of their environment, and their circumstances may not be the best,” added McCarty. “We’re here to help fill in that gap.”

If you or someone you know could use help from the Family Intervention Team you can walk into any mobile police precinct and fill out a referral form and a supervisor will get in touch with you. You can also go to mobilepd.org/family for more information.

