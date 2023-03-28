Advertise With Us
MPD arrests man on multiple charges, warrants after domestic violence complaint

Laterance Javone Nelson
Laterance Javone Nelson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested on multiple charges following a domestic violence complaint, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Laterance Javone Nelson was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail Monday afternoon after police were called to a reported domestic violence altercation just before 2 p.m. at the Inverness Lakes Apartments, 6650 Cottage Hill Rd.

Authorities said officers found two people inside a vehicle, one of whom was Nelson. Police said Nelson resisted when officers tried to detain him.

MPD said Nelson was found to be in possession of drugs. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence harassment, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and for several outstanding felony warrants.

He has a bond hearing set for Wednesday.

