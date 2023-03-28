NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Clarke County Sunday
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near the Springfield community in Clarke County during Sunday night’s severe weather.
NWS meteorologists estimated that the twister had sustained winds near 100 mph and cut a path over a mile and a half long and about 340 yards wide.
No injuries were reported as a result of the storm.
