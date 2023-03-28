Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Clarke County Sunday

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near the Springfield community in Clarke County during Sunday night’s severe weather.

NWS meteorologists estimated that the twister had sustained winds near 100 mph and cut a path over a mile and a half long and about 340 yards wide.

No injuries were reported as a result of the storm.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

A spokesperson for the police department has confirmed that two officers were shot while...
2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 citizen shot on Governors House Drive
Gray TV teams with Salvation Army to aid storm victims
Gray TV teams with Salvation Army to aid storm victims
Gray TV teams with Salvation Army to aid storm victims
Gray TV teams with Salvation Army to aid storm victims
MPD sets up family intervention team
MPD sets up family intervention team
Grand Bay voting on service fee increase for fire and rescue
Grand Bay voting on service fee increase for fire and rescue