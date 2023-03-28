Advertise With Us
Reducing tax season stress

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The stress of tax season is coming soon, so it’s time to get ready. Financial Expert and Best-Selling Author Leanna Haakons shares timely tips to take a little stress out of this challenging time of year.

LEANNA’S TIPS FOR REDUCING TAXES & STRESS:

  • HOME RELIEF–How to get tax relief and home improvement repairs and upgrades
  • EASY PAY—New and innovative ways to pay taxes and direct deposit refunds
  • STRESS RELIEF–Making sure you have the tools to complete your taxes
  • TAXING QUESTIONS—When to get help and when to fill out taxes yourself

This interview is courtesy PayPal and METUS.

