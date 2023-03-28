Advertise With Us
Shooting at The Hangout in Gulf Shores; shooter in custody

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting occurred in Gulf Shores tonight outside The Hangout at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, injuring one person, according to reports.

FOX10 has confirmed the shooter is in custody and officials believe there is not a threat to the public at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate and we will be updating this story as we gather more information.

